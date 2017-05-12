Dasuki: Court rules on fresh bid to shield identities of 14 witnesses, June 15

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, slated June 15 to rule on a fresh application by the Federal Government to be allowed to shield identities of 14 witnesses billed to testify against detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date for ruling on a day Dasuki, through his lead counsel, Mr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, urged the court to dismiss the application as a gross abuse of the judicial process.

Raji stressed that the Federal Government had earlier filed the same application and it was rejected by the court.

Specifically, the Federal Government is seeking to hide identities of witnesses against the former NSA, who is facing a four-count charge bordering on money laundering and his alleged illegal possession of firearms.

It is praying the court to allow the witnesses to use acronyms in place of their real names.

Moving the application, prosecution counsel, Mr. Dipo Okpeseyi, SAN, suggested that the witnesses be only identified with alphabets such as “XYZ.”

FG equally wants the witnesses to give their evidence-in-chief behind a special screen to be provided by the court.

The former trial judge in the matter, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, previously refused the application.

