Dasuki: Court to Rule on Prosecution's Request to Shield Witnesses June 15
THISDAY Newspapers
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja, will on June 15 decide whether to allow the prosecution witnesses billed to testify against the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), to be screened or not. The judge …
