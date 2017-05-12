Judge fixes date to rule on mode of Dasuki’s trial – The Eagle Online
Judge fixes date to rule on mode of Dasuki's trial
The Federal Government will on June 15 know its fate in the fresh bid for protection of 14 witnesses it assembled to testify against the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), in the charges of unlawful possession of firearms …
Dasuki: Court to Rule on Prosecution's Request to Shield Witnesses June 15
