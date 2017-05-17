Pages Navigation Menu

Dasuki: FG not ready for trial, prefers ex-NSA in detention – Former AGF, Olujimi

Posted on May 17, 2017

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN) on Wednesday accused the Nigerian Government of frustrating the trial of former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) in a charge of money-laundering brought against him. Olujimi told an FCT High Court that it was irritating for government to have […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

