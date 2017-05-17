Dasuki: FG not ready for trial, prefers ex-NSA in detention – Former AGF, Olujimi

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN) on Wednesday accused the Nigerian Government of frustrating the trial of former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) in a charge of money-laundering brought against him. Olujimi told an FCT High Court that it was irritating for government to have […]

Dasuki: FG not ready for trial, prefers ex-NSA in detention – Former AGF, Olujimi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

