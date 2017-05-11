Pages Navigation Menu

Dasuki: Judge to rule on trial June 15

Posted on May 11, 2017

Nigerian government will on June 15 know its fate in the fresh bid for protection of 14 witnesses it assembled to testify against the former National Security Adviser (NSA) Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd) in the charges of unlawful possession of firearms brought against the former military officer. The government insisted that Dasuki, being a former […]

