Dasuki: Judge warns FG to take trial serious, as DSS fails to produce defendant – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Dasuki: Judge warns FG to take trial serious, as DSS fails to produce defendant
Vanguard
ABUJA- Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory High Court at Maitama, on Wednesday, warned the Federal Government to be more diligent in the trial of detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd.
Nigeria: Judge Frowns As SSS Again Fails to Produce Dasuki in Court for Corruption Trial
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!