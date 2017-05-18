Dasuki: Judge warns FG to take trial serious

…As DSS fails to produce defendant

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama, yesterday, warned the Federal Government to be more diligent in the trial of detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

The trial judge warned the Federal Government not to handle the proceeding it initiated against Dasuki and others accused of diverting funds from the account of the NSA with levity, after the Department of State Service, DSS, for the second time in two consecutive days, failed to produce the ex-NSA in court for his trial.

Dasuki is facing two separate charges before the high court.

Dasuki who has been in detention since November 3, 2015, was billed to appear before the court for continuation of his case.

At the resumed sitting, EFCC prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, told the court that the Director of Legal at the DSS, said failure of the agency to produce the ex-NSA in court at the last adjourned date was an oversight.

Jacobs said upon realising that Dasuki was not also brought to court again, yesterday, he quickly contacted the DSS which he said told him that it was the defendant that was not willing to attend the court proceeding.

However, Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, while not opposing the adjournment request, berated the DSS for not producing his client in court.

“From all that the prosecuting counsel has said, it is an inter-departmental issue,” he added.

After listening to all the parties, trial Justice Baba-Yusuf, before adjourning the case till July 10, 11 and 12, warned the prosecution to stop handling the trial with levity.

“I only want to say that the proceedings of the court should not be taken lightly. Extraneous considerations must not be allowed to interfere with the course of justice,” the Judge warned.

