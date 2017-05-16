Dasuki’s absence stalls trial, case adjourned until May 17

The absence of retired Col. Sambo Dasuki on Tuesday stalled his trial in a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama.

Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser (NSA) to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 19-count charge, bordering on diversion of about N13.6 billion.

He is being tried alongside Shuaibu Salisu, a former Director of Finance, Office of the National Security Adviser, and Aminu Baba-Kusa, a former NNPC Executive Director.

Also being tried are two firms, Acacia Holding Ltd and Reliance Referral Hospital Ltd.

At the resumed sitting, all the counsel in the matter were present in court as well as all defendants except Dasuki.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), expressed surprise about the absence of the defendant .

Dasuki’s counsel, Mr Joseph Daudu (SAN), told the court that he was worried that his client was not in court, and said that he would be interested to know what happened.

The judge, Justice Husseni Baba- Yusuf, said it would be decent to give categorical information on whether the defendant would be available for trial or not .

He warned that the precious time of the court would not be wasted in waiting endlessly.

Mr Michael Adariku, an operative of the EFCC who was billed to testify against Dasuki, could not testify, as Daudu, Dasuki’s counsel, opposed his giving evidence.

The judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf after listening to counsel agreed with Daudu that all witnesses billed to testify against Dasuki must be listed in the witness list.

He ordered the prosecution to make a copy of the list available to the court and also serve the defendants.

Baba-Yusuf adjourned the case until May 17, for the continuation of trial, and urged the prosecution to do the needful to assist the court with the presence of the defendants in court.

