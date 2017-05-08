Dating A Lady Or A Guy Older Than You

I was gisting with my friend and he said he has dated ladies far older than him. He said he likes dating older women because they are more caring, mature and calm. He also said they tend to give quality advice, think more and act responsibly.

Thinking about that, I will say age is just a number. You can’t reallly choose who you want to fall in love with. You find yourself loving someone without planning it and you later get to know you are younger than her. Will you because of that say you should put an end to it. A big No…To me I think it’s even more romantic. Yeah…I dont see any big deal dating a younger guy or an older lady.

So what do you think about dating a lady older than you or a guy younger than you?

