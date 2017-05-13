David Beckham stars in Hollywood Film ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’

Former Manchester United player and England captain, David Beckham played a cameo role in the film “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”. The film is a 2017 fantasy movie directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Ritchie, Joby Harold, and Lionel Wigram. Ritchie who enjoyed Beckham’s contribution has given the former soccer star the thumbs up for his performance. But the British […]

The post David Beckham stars in Hollywood Film ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

