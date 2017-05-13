David Luiz Happy To Win First EPL

David Luiz is ecstatic after winning his first premier league title with Chelsea, describing it as a dream come true.

Michy Batshuayi was the hero, as he came off the bench, to score the decisive goal in the 82nd minute, to seal Chelsea’s fifth EPL.

David Luiz has won honors with Chelsea, before moving to PSG, but missed out on the EPL, which he can now add to his medals.

“I am happy. Very happy. It is my first Premier League title. When I decided to come back here I dreamed to win the Premier League. I am very happy because my dream came true,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Tonight was a great game but we did it. We work hard every day to have these moments.

“He [Conte] likes to work, works with passion every day, I am happy for him. He deserves it because he is working hard every day. I need [to go] bed and to sleep.”

