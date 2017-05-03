Spurs look to crank up the pressure on Chelsea – Channel NewsAsia
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
Spurs look to crank up the pressure on Chelsea
Channel NewsAsia
If Chelsea needed any reminder that there is still work to be done to secure a second title in three years, the Premier League schedule should ensure there is no complacency in Antonio Conte's squad. Britain Football Soccer – Tottenham Hotspur v …
Hurrey: Who won (and lost) April?
David Luiz credits Conte for attention to detail and seeing things others wouldn't
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!