David Luiz splashes out over N409m on luxury wrist bracelets – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports


David Luiz splashes out over N409m on luxury wrist bracelets
Chelsea defender David Luiz has spent a whopping £1million on luxury wrist bracelets to celebrate his side English Premier League triumph. The exotic jewellery is specially designed to act as keys which can open cars and wine cellars. David Luiz
David Luiz spends more than £1m on luxury supercar gifts for title-winning Chelsea teammatesThe Independent
David Luiz buys supercar keys worth £1million for Chelsea team-mates, Antonio Conte and Roman AbramovichTelegraph.co.uk
Luiz spends £1M on supercar keys for Chelsea title-winnersDaily Mail

