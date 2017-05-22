David Moyes steps down as Sunderland coach

David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager following their relegation from the Premier League, the club announced on Monday. The 54-year-old Scot succeeded Sam Allardyce last July and oversaw a desperate season that saw Sunderland finish 16 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table. “I would like to thank (chairman) Ellis Short…

