David Moyes steps down as Sunderland coach

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Sports

David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager following their relegation from the Premier League, the club announced on Monday. The 54-year-old Scot succeeded Sam Allardyce last July and oversaw a desperate season that saw Sunderland finish 16 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table. “I would like to thank (chairman) Ellis Short…

