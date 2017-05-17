Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

David Moyes Wants Jordan Pickford To Remain At Sunderland

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

David Moyes has suggested that Sunderland will keep highly rated goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, declaring “he is ours” after the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

There have been reports that several Premier League clubs are interested in signing Pickford, 23, after Sunderland’s relegation to the Championship.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“Everybody is well aware that I’ve said he is one of the best goalkeepers in the country,” Sunderland manager Moyes told Sky Sports.

“He makes saves and is a bit old-fashioned in many ways in what he does…because of that he is our goalkeeper, he is under contract and there will be people that want him, but at the moment he’s all ours.”

The post David Moyes Wants Jordan Pickford To Remain At Sunderland appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.