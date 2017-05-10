David Oyelowo Actor to star in historic civil rights drama about an African-American doctor – Pulse Nigeria
|
Bella Naija
|
David Oyelowo Actor to star in historic civil rights drama about an African-American doctor
Pulse Nigeria
David Oyelowo will star in "Arc of Justice," a movie based on a true story about an African-American doctor who was tried for murder in Detroit in 1925. Published: 2 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · David Oyelowo is one of the stars of the …
David Oyelowo to Star in Civil Rights Drama “Arc of Justice”
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!