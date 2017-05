David, Tekno, Wizkid, Mr Eazi Make BET 2017 Awards List

Ace Nigerian singers Wizkid, Tekno and Davido have been nominated for the ‘Best International Act Africa’ category of the 2017 edition of the prestigious Black Entertainment Television Awards.

According to the list of nominees, which was published by the organisers on bet.com on Monday, four Nigerian singers, including Mr Eazi, and three South Africans and Ghanaian artistes were nominated for the awards.

American pop star, Beyonce top the overall list, with seven nominations for the show – scheduled to take place on June 25 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, U.S.A.

The BET Awards which was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television Network, celebrates African-Americans in music.

It also honours celebrities in acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

The ceremony celebrates mass achievements in black entertainment and honours music, sports, television, and movies released between April 1, 2016, and March 31, 2017.

The annual presentation ceremony features performances by artists, and some of the awards of more popular interest are presented in a televised ceremony.

In 2016, Wizkid went home with the same award title as a joint winner with Ghana’s hip hop singer Sarkodie, in the keenly contested category.

The post David, Tekno, Wizkid, Mr Eazi Make BET 2017 Awards List appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

