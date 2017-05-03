David Villa Signs New One Year Contract Extension With New York FC

David Villa has signed a one-year contract extension with New York City FC.

The 35-year-old, last season voted the most valuable player in MLS, put pen to paper on a three-year deal when he became the club’s first signing in 2014.

He will now remain part of coach Patrick Vieira’s side until the end of the 2018 campaign.

“Three years ago we started a very good project to build this amazing club and they chose me to be the first captain, which I’m still so proud of,” Villa told the club’s official website.

“When I look back to those first days in 2014, it’s really amazing to see how far we’ve come in such a short space of time and to know that there is so much potential for us to continue growing, on and off the field.

“I’m so happy here in this city and at this club, I am fit and I can do things on the pitch – I’m not ready to go to the sidelines.

“That’s why continuing here and signing this contract was a really easy decision for me.”

Just announced! @NYCFC Forward @Guaje7Villa will throw out the first pitch on May 3rd. Don't miss it!https://t.co/Ttb6rRsYTX pic.twitter.com/5y3R0A3JJI — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 2, 2017

Manager Patrick Vieira added that he was pleased to see last season’s MLS MVP commit himself to playing at Yankee Stadium for another year.

“It’s really good news for me, it’s good news for the club and it’s good news for David, especially when you look at the way he’s been playing and the amount of goals he’s scored,” Vieira said.

“The club wanted to give him another year and he wanted to stay for another year. All of the parties are really happy and I’m personally really pleased that he will be with us for that time.”

