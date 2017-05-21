Davido And Friends Smoke And Party Hard In Ethiopia [Photos]

HKN boss and billionaire heir, Davido is currently in Ethiopia enjoying his life like no tomorrow. OBO, like he’s fondly called took to Instagram to share this photo of himself and friends smoking and dancing in a party in far away Ethiopia. See below :

The post Davido And Friends Smoke And Party Hard In Ethiopia [Photos] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

