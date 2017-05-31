Davido Announces "Fall" Music, Video Release Date – FALL to be released on Friday June 2, 2017

Nigerian music pop star, Davido has announced that his much-awaited song “FALL” would be released on Friday 2nd June, 2017.

FALL 02/06/17 pic.twitter.com/06nt9GIRrZ

— Davido (@iam_Davido) May 31, 2017

The singer, in three posts on his social media accounts, captioned “FALL 02/06/17” hinted that he would also be dropping the video for his song “Fall”, directed by DAPS.

FALL 02/06/17

