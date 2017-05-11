Davido becomes a dad for the second time – Channel 24
Davido becomes a dad for the second time
Johannesburg – Nigerian muso Davido has become a dad for the second time. The singer welcomed a baby girl with his Atlanta based girlfriend, Amanda. Announcing the news on Instagram, Davido wrote, “She's here. Hailey Veronica Adeleke has come to …
