Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davido drops new song ‘FALL’ on Friday – Vanguard

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Davido drops new song 'FALL' on Friday
Vanguard
Davido, the Nigerian-American born artist is set to drop a new song on Friday 2 June, titled FALL. He is making it a double release, as he would also put out the video he hinted was directed by DAPS. The new song would be his first since he released

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.