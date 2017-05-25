Davido helps A Little Fan start School

Nigerian superstar, Davido today revealed that he has helped a little boy resume school today. The little boy was caught on camera recently singing along to Davido’s hit song “IF” when he was meant to be in class. Visibly excited by being able to help a fan, Davido put up a photo of the boy wearing […]

The post Davido helps A Little Fan start School appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

