Davido Offer Financial Help To A Fan Who Got Admitted To Yale University

The young man got admission into Yale university Media Workshop in US, and have to come publicly soliciting for help, fortunately, his namesake, a Nigerian artiste, Davido, came on his behalf to render help via twitter See the reply he got from Davido. Source: Twitter

The post Davido Offer Financial Help To A Fan Who Got Admitted To Yale University appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

