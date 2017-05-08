Pages Navigation Menu

Davido Pop star holds baby shower in Atlanta for second daughter – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido Pop star holds baby shower in Atlanta for second daughter
Pulse Nigeria
Nigerian pop star Davido held a baby shower for his second daughter in Atlanta yesterday, Sunday, May 5, 2017. The HKN singer went all out for his baby mama Amanda who is pregnant with his child Hailey Adeleke. On April 26, 2017 revealed the gender of …
Proud Dad Davido went all out for his Second Daughter's Baby Shower in Atlanta!

