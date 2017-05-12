Davido R Kelly remixes singer’s ‘If’ – Pulse Nigeria
YNaija
Davido R Kelly remixes singer's 'If'
Pulse Nigeria
American King of R&B Robert Kelly cooks up a remix of 'IF', the chart topping song by Davido and produced by Tekno. r Kelly play. R.Kelly. (Instagram). Crazyyy!!!!!!! THE LEGEND R KELLY REMIXED 'IF' !!Whaaaaaaat!! ! I'm honored!! #backtobasics stay …
Davido's hit song 'IF' remixed by R&B icon R Kelly
