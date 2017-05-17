Davido set to unveil New Collaboration “My Story” with Popcaan This Week | Teaser

Nigerian pop star, Davido has once again revealed another massive collaboration, this time with Jamaican DJ, singer and songwriter Popcaan. Revealing this on his Twitter page, the DMW boss posted a teaser of the track and wrote: SUMMER 17 ANTHEM !!! @mini_e5_unruly PRESENTS MY STORY DAVIDO X POPCAAN !! DROPS THIS WEEK!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🇳🇬x 🇯🇲 Listen […]

