Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davido shows off his newly completed mansion (Photos)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer Davido who started building another Lagos home last year, “OBO Palace” in an unknown location has showed off the mansion which he is set to move into. Recall that the singer have said that his Lekki phase 1 house is too well known, that many upcoming artistes, people who want money, well-wishers and more usually …

The post Davido shows off his newly completed mansion (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.