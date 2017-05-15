Davido spends over £5000 in one night – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Davido spends over £5000 in one night
NAIJ.COM
For someone with N30 billion in his account, spending over N2 million in one single night would pose absolutely no problem. READ ALSO: Singer Davido's alleged 3rd baby mama is not happy with him. The self-acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo in the company of …
Davido Recession? Singer spends N2.5million in club
How Davido spent N2.5million at London Night Club
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!