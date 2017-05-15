Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davido spends over £5000 in one night – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Davido spends over £5000 in one night
NAIJ.COM
For someone with N30 billion in his account, spending over N2 million in one single night would pose absolutely no problem. READ ALSO: Singer Davido's alleged 3rd baby mama is not happy with him. The self-acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo in the company of …
Davido Recession? Singer spends N2.5million in clubPulse Nigeria
How Davido spent N2.5million at London Night ClubTheNewsGuru

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.