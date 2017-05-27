Davido unfollows Wizkid on Instagram, Wizkid did same after a fan notified him

So, Davido has unfollowed one of his rival in the music industry, Wizkid on Instagram.. This comes after a fan, @chrisballerr notified the DMW Boss that Wizkid who was previously following him unfollowing him on Instagram. Get our English? Let’s try again. A Fan went on Instagram to notify Davido that Wizkid has unfollowed him …

The post Davido unfollows Wizkid on Instagram, Wizkid did same after a fan notified him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

