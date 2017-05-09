Davido Will a new daughter have an influence on Davido’s music? – Pulse Nigeria
|
YNaija
|
Davido Will a new daughter have an influence on Davido's music?
Pulse Nigeria
Fatherhood has and will never affect Davido's style of music. The man is a pop artist who is tasked with making hit music for the popular market. Published: 4 minutes ago; Joey Akan. Print; eMail · Davido and a smiling Imade play. Davido and a smiling …
Baby daddy again! Davido welcomes second child (PHOTOS)
Benevolence Davido to fund Nigerian writer to attend THREAD at Yale University
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!