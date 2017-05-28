Davido’s 2nd Babymama, Amanda, Throws Shade At The Singer And His ‘h0es’, Sophia

Here’s all the details! Davido is currently with his crew in Accra, Ghana, where he performed at a wedding on Saturday. He met a new girl there, who followed him back to his hotel room. This apparently didn’t go down well with his Atlanta based babymama, Amanda, who then threw shade saying “Got a good …

The post Davido’s 2nd Babymama, Amanda, Throws Shade At The Singer And His ‘h0es’, Sophia appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

