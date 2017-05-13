Davido’s Alleged Third Baby Mama Reacts To News Of The Singer’s ‘Americana’ Baby Mama

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is popularly known as Davido just welcomed his second daughter, Hailey, in America from his second baby mama, Amanda after they both had baby shower in Atlanta last week. As fans and well wishers have congratulated the singer on the latest addition to his family, the singer’s alleged third baby…

The post Davido’s Alleged Third Baby Mama Reacts To News Of The Singer’s ‘Americana’ Baby Mama appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

