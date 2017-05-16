Davido’s Brother, Adewale, Helps A Follower With His N175k Project Fee

Nigerian celebrities are really giving back to the society in their own little way, and someone who just made headlines is Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke. Adewale who was begged by a follower to assist with his N175k project fee, asked his follower @Alex_Mischief, who is a student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, to provide proof …

The post Davido’s Brother, Adewale, Helps A Follower With His N175k Project Fee appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

