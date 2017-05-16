Pages Navigation Menu

Davido’s Brother, Adewale, Helps A Follower With His N175k Project Fee

Posted on May 16, 2017

Nigerian celebrities are really giving back to the society in their own little way, and someone who just made headlines is Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke. Adewale who was begged by a follower to assist with his N175k project fee, asked his follower @Alex_Mischief, who is a student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, to provide proof …

