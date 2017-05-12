Davido’s hit song ‘IF’ remixed by R&B Legend R Kelly

American R&B legend, R Kelly, has recorded his own version of ‘IF’, an ultra hit song by Nigerian singer and producer Davido. The singer shared a clip of the remix playing from a car stereo on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He wrote: “Crazyyy!!!!!!! THE LEGEND R KELLY REMIXED ‘IF’ !!Whaaaaaaat!! iI’m honoured!! Backtobasics” “Stay…

