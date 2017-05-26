Pages Navigation Menu

Dawn commission: S-West govs take integration efforts to agric sector

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—The South West Commissioners for agriculture yesterday, met in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and discussed how to improve agriculture and agro-business within the region.

The commissioners for agriculture in six states of Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti under the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, Commission agreed to harness the cultivation of local produces, exportation of raw materials, marketing of goods and control in importation of finished goods. The stakeholders at the meeting highlighted major challenges and proffered possible solutions regarding agriculture within the south West region.

Speaking at the meeting, the acting Director General of DAWN commission, Seye Oyeleye, faulted Nigeria on its over-dependency on crude oil as source of revenue generation and allocation without exploring other sources of income.

Oyeleye stressed that the focus on oil has made south-west region dependent on allocations from Federal Government and not self-productive.

Referencing the impact of Chief Obafemi Awolowo in agriculture, Oyeleye charged the commissioners to collaborate and explore possible measures in agricultural business.

Also, Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State, Adepeju Adebajo, said the South West was built on agriculture, urging for a more urgent and stronger part to getting their goal which would provide opportunities for the state.

Also, the Commissioner for Agriculture Ekiti State, Peter Odebumi, said the importance of the collaboration is to revive the lost glory of agriculture stressing that all commissioner should capitalise on it.

