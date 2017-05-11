Dayak Tennis: Emmanuel, Hemery Qualify For Doubles’ Final

Nigeria’s Sylvester Emmanuel and Franco-Nigerian Calvin Hemery continued their heroics at the doubles’ event of the Dayak Championship Nigeria F2 Futures, with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Indian duo Haadin Bava and Anvit Bendre to qualify for the final where they will face Italian Alessandro Bega and Norwegian Viktor Durasovic.

Both were unseeded for the doubles but sent packing top seeds and Brazillian duo of Fernando Romboli and Fabiano De Paula, who won the title last week.

Also, in the singles, Hemery remained on course to land his first title in Nigeria, as he posted a 6-2, 6-3 win over fifth-seed, Sasi Kumar Mukun of India in 51 minutes to reach the semifinals of the tournament scheduled to end tomorrow, Saturday.

Also, in the other quarter-final game, Canadian Brayden Schnur, Serbian Pedja Krstin and Brazilian Fernando Romboli– respectively second, fourth and eighth seeds – came out victorious.

Krstin overcame Norwegian Durasovic 6-4, 7-6 (5), while Romboli came from a set down to beat third-seeded Bega 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; but it was Schnur, who emerged the biggest winner among the semi-finalists as his opponent, Zimbabwean Takanyi Garaganga, threw in the towel, due to injury.

Schnur triumphed in their semi-final clash last week before going ahead to win the tournament but the Canadian was facing a match point at 30-40 (3-5) after Garaganaga took the first set 6-4. However, a delicate drop-shot from the world no 304 Schnur, led to the seventh seed injuring his left leg as he stretched for a drop shot. Worse still is the fact that he missed the said shot which dropped off the net.

Fortune was almost smiling on the African, as he had another match point after the deuce but Schnur took his chance taking the score to 5-4. Garaganga’s damaged leg could not be managed, as he served four consecutive double faults before quitting as emotion ran high among the fans who were rooting for him.

Today, Hemery would battle Romboli, while Schnur takes on Krstin.

