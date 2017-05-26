D’banj announces birth of first child – TheCable
D'banj announces birth of first child
Dapo Oyebanjo, Nigerian pop star, may have announced the birth of his first child, who was christened Daniel. The artiste, who is also known as Kokomaster, shared a picture on his Instagram page on Friday with the caption “#KingDonCome, the christening …
Dbanj, welcomes son Daniel
