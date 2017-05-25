Pages Navigation Menu

D’banj is going to be a father, dad soon

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known by his stage name D’banj is expecting his first child with wife Didi Kilgrow. Online reports have it that the singer is in the US with his wife where she is waiting to give birth. This heartwarming news comes less than a year after the couple tied the knot in a…

