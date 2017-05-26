D’banj welcomes baby boy [PHOTO]

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has welcomed his first child. D’banj is married to Lineo Didi Kilgrow. They tied the know in a secret ceremony in July 2016, which took place in Lagos and Abuja. The 37-year-old musician and entrepreneur confirmed the arrival of the baby on his instagram page. “#KingDonCome The christening […]

D’banj welcomes baby boy [PHOTO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

