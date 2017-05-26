Dbanj welcomes son Daniel

Music superstar Danj and his wife Didi Lineo, have welcomed their first child. Dbanj took to his Instagram handle on Friday to share the first photo of their baby – a son named Daniel Oyebanjo III. According to media reports, Dbanj, an entrepreneur and TV host, is currently in the USA where Didi delivered their baby.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

