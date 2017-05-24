D’banj, wife expecting first child?

Popular Nigerian music star, D’banj has been reported to be expecting his first child.

Believe it or not but reports have it that him and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, whom nothing much is known about are expecting their first baby.

One can only hope that d’banj will one day tell us the true state of his marriage and stories surrounding expectation of children….

