DBT re-positions Nigeria youths for digital age

The need for Nigerian graduates to adapt new skills in today’s digital world has once again being reiterated.

Keji Giwa, Ceo of Digital Bananas Technology (DBT) observes that Data is the new oil as today the world’s biggest companies are technology driven which is in stark contrast to what obtains ten years ago.

Giwa stated this after a free session organised for Nigerian youths on gaining practical work experience at the Digital Hub of Digital Bananas Technology in Lagos.

The Ceo who anchored the session where almost 100 youths brainstormed on customising a mobile application for the Nigerian market observed that the trend of adopting new digital skills is indicative of where the world is going and it is why company have taken the challenge to offer Nigerians the skills and work experience to help them move their careers forward.

Keji Giwa, Ceo, Digital Bananas Technology sharing new digital skills require to survive in 21st century.

He further disclosed that DBT offers its training and experience through the eWorkExperience platform- which allows people take online trainings. The platform measures progress and then assigns mentors who guide people through their learning.

“In a space of just five years, DBT boasts over 4,000 success stories, helping Nigerians land excellent jobs”.

“Just last year, DBT recorded perhaps its biggest success in Nigeria, as a young lady who went through the eWorkExperience platform landed a role as a Business Analyst with the U.K Bank, HSBC”. He said

To him, “It is just one of several successes DBT is leveraging on to bring Nigeria and Nigerians even more success stories”.

