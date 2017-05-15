Kara McCullough, DC government scientist, wins Miss USA title – CBC.ca
|
CBC.ca
|
Kara McCullough, DC government scientist, wins Miss USA title
CBC.ca
Kara McCullough, a scientist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, has been crowned Miss USA. McCullough, who represented the District of Columbia in the decades-old pageant, was born in Naples, Italy, and raised in Virginia Beach, VA.
Miss USA says health care is a 'privilege,' not a right, sparking debate during pageant
Miss USA 2017 Miss District of Columbia Kára McCullough: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
'Miss USA 2017': Highlights, lowlights, and a winner
