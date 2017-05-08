DD, IFA Mobilise Persons Living With Disabilities For Voter Registration

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) and Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), working on the Leave No One Behind Campaign, has urged eligible Persons with Disabilities across the 774 local government to register as voters in the on-going Continued Voter Registration process.

Executive Director of the CCD, David Anyaele in a statement explained that persons with disabilities could only shape the policies that determine quality of their lives by voting during elections.

Ayaele in the statement co-signed by with Executive Director of IFA, Grace Jerry, noted that INEC did not effectively capture the data of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), disaggregated by type of disability in the on-going CVR process.

According to the statement, The Leave No One Behind campaign realizes that without this data, INEC will not be able to ensure the full participation of PWDs in the electoral process.

“We however believe that an opportunity still exist for INEC to capture the data of PWDs, disaggregated by disability types, during the on-going CVR, and before the 2019 elections.”

“The goal of the Leave No One Behind: Disability Votes Count campaign is to improve the participation of PWDs in Nigeria’s political and electoral processes. The campaign seeks to achieve this through evidence-based advocacy to stakeholders, including INEC. The campaign also seeks to achieve this by mobilizing PWDs to participate in the electoral process,” the statement reads.

