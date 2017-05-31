De Rossi Signs Contract Till 2019

Daniele De Rossi has extended his contract with Roma and will stay on for two more years, until it expires in 2019.

Club legend, Totti waved goodbye to the club at the close of the season, but they’ve held on to another legend, in De Rossi.

The veteran midfielder’s previous contract was meant to expire in two months, but the extension, gives him two more seasons.

De Rossi came through the youth ranks at the club and has made over 500 appearances, scoring 59 goals.

