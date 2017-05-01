Dead body returns to life at Plateau Specialist Hospital
There was panic today (Monday) at the mortuary of Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos, when the corpse of a man being prepared for burial suddenly grabbed his living brother’s hand. The incident happened as the deceased, identified as Choji Zeng, was being dressed up by his brother, in preparation for burial. Family members who had …
