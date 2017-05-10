Deadly Love Postgraduate student stabbed to death by fiance over food (Photos) – Pulse Nigeria
|
Deadly Love Postgraduate student stabbed to death by fiance over food (Photos)
Pulse Nigeria
A postgraduate student of the Federal University of Technology in Niger State has been stabbed to death by her fiance over food. Published: 14:47; Isaac Dachen. Print; eMail. search. Image. The late Bolatito Ojuola Facebook. Richard Quest: I met the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!