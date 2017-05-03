Deaf and Dumb nabbed by Police for stealing car
Godspower Eriemo, a 31-year-old who operates a car wash bay, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Toyota Sienna car belonging to one of his customers. Eriemo was allegedly given the car to wash by its owner, Mrs. Blessing Bassey. To the chagrin of Bassey, Godspower duplicated the key of the car and fled …
