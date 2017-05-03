Deaf and Dumb nabbed by Police for stealing car

Godspower Eriemo, a 31-year-old who operates a car wash bay, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Toyota Sienna car belonging to one of his customers. Eriemo was allegedly given the car to wash by its owner, Mrs. Blessing Bassey. To the chagrin of Bassey, Godspower duplicated the key of the car and fled …

The post Deaf and Dumb nabbed by Police for stealing car appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

