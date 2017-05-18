Deaf Eagles pick ticket to Deaflympics in Turkey

BY JOE APU

Nigeria Deaf Football team returned to the country Wednesday after winning the West Africa Deaf Football championship held in Mali with a ticket to the Deaflympics holding in Turkey come July in the bargain.

At a reception put together for the players on arrival yesterday by the Chairman of the Nigeria Deaf Sports Association, Lagos State; Rev. Samuel Ikpea who also doubles as the national chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Ikpea commended the efforts of the players and the technical crew for making Nigeria proud in Bamako where they defeated the host 2-1 to win the giant trophy.

He noted that he is particularly glad that seven players in the national team are from his association and paid glowing tribute to Emmanuel Ibru who single handedly sponsored the team to Mali for the championship.

“As chairman of the Nigeria Deaf Sports Association in Lagos State, I’m proud of the team which has seven players from Lagos State. The Deaf showed by the victory in Mali that they have ability in their disability and deserve commendation and support from the sports ministry.”

Speaking in the same vein, President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo called on the sports ministry to give full financial backing to the Deaf Eagles because they have proved that they don’t want to be dependent on people but are eager to work hard for their daily living.

